California State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Equifax (NYSE:EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Equifax worth $23,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nationwide Fund Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 36,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,108 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,633 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,416 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 167,738 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $17,778,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 11,697 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

EFX stock opened at $114.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14,151.80, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93. Equifax has a 12 month low of $89.59 and a 12 month high of $147.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $838.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.70 million. Equifax had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Equifax will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 9th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.13%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Equifax from $120.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Wells Fargo restated a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Equifax in a report on Monday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Equifax to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Equifax to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equifax from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Equifax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.21.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

