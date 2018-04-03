Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.17% of Ryder System worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ryder System by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,870,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,161,000 after acquiring an additional 855,742 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 145.2% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,380,890 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $116,230,000 after purchasing an additional 817,610 shares during the period. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,404,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 208.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 356,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 241,018 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,073,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $90,182,000 after purchasing an additional 198,098 shares during the period. 93.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R opened at $71.32 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.52 and a 1 year high of $90.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,856.24, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The transportation company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 14th that allows the company to repurchase 1,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the transportation company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.92%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on R shares. Buckingham Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down from $101.00) on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $100.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Ryder System in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ryder System in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc is engaged in offering transportation and supply chain management solutions. The Company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), which provides leasing, commercial rental, contract maintenance, and contract-related maintenance of trucks, tractors and trailers to customers principally in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom; Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS), which provides vehicles and drivers as part of a dedicated transportation solution in the United States, and Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), which provides supply chain solutions, including distribution and transportation services in North America and Asia.

