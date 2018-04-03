California State Teachers Retirement System Invests $22.37 Million in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 505,763 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $22,370,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Tapestry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TPR. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, American Research & Management Co. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tapestry stock opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14,987.66, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.42. Tapestry Inc has a twelve month low of $38.47 and a twelve month high of $53.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.21. Tapestry had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 8th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.79%.

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Canaccord Genuity set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 7th. Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.95.

In other Tapestry news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 6,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $314,198.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sarah Dunn sold 6,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $300,424.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 140,551 shares of company stock valued at $7,020,158. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tapestry, Inc, formerly Coach, Inc, is a design house of luxury accessories and lifestyle collections. The Company’s product offering uses a range of leathers, fabrics and materials. The Company’s brands include Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. Its segments include North America, International and Stuart Weitzman.

