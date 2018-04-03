California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,521 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 163,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of CVB Financial worth $3,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,116,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,019,000 after purchasing an additional 350,786 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,047,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,350,000 after purchasing an additional 137,543 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,208,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,924,000 after purchasing an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of CVB Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 387,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. BidaskClub downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Hovde Group set a $25.00 price target on CVB Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CVB Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.33.

Shares of CVBF stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. CVB Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.58 and a twelve month high of $25.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2,494.02, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.38.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 31.70%. The business had revenue of $83.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 5th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s payout ratio is 52.34%.

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Myers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $477,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 327,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,806,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. (CVB) is the bank holding company for Citizens Business Bank (the Bank). The Bank operates through two segments: Business Financial and Commercial Banking Centers (Centers), and Other Operations. The Company’s administrative and other smaller operating departments are combined into the Other segment.

