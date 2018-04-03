California State Teachers Retirement System Has $21.39 Million Position in C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its position in shares of C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 240,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,138 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of C. H. Robinson worth $21,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of C. H. Robinson during the 4th quarter worth about $630,000. Premia Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the 4th quarter valued at about $853,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of C. H. Robinson during the 4th quarter valued at about $138,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C. H. Robinson by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. 94.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Chris Obrien sold 3,909 shares of C. H. Robinson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $355,132.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,103,086.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Lemke sold 4,346 shares of C. H. Robinson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.75, for a total value of $403,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,248 shares of company stock worth $2,704,578 in the last three months. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cleveland Research raised C. H. Robinson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine raised C. H. Robinson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price objective (up previously from $88.00) on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of C. H. Robinson in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.53.

CHRW opened at $92.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13,095.86, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. C. H. Robinson has a 12-month low of $63.41 and a 12-month high of $100.18.

C. H. Robinson (NASDAQ:CHRW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. C. H. Robinson had a return on equity of 36.28% and a net margin of 3.40%. research analysts expect that C. H. Robinson will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. C. H. Robinson’s payout ratio is presently 52.87%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North American Surface Transportation, Global Forwarding, and Robinson Fresh. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation, which is shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

