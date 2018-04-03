Calithera Biosciences (CALA) Sets New 1-Year High and Low at $5.80

Calithera Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CALA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high and low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.80 and last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 424496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.35.

CALA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.95 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 2.62.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $7.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.28 million. Calithera Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 107.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Calithera Biosciences Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ascend Capital LLC raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Ascend Capital LLC now owns 693,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 25.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Calithera Biosciences by 210.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its position in shares of Calithera Biosciences by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 55,580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus Fund Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Calithera Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $348,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

About Calithera Biosciences

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor and immune cell targets that control key metabolic pathways in the tumor microenvironment. It is engaged in developing agents that take advantage of the metabolic requirements of tumor cells and cancer-fighting immune cells, such as cytotoxic T-cells.

