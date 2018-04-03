Calix (NYSE:CALX) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Calix (NYSE:CALX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.00 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Calix is a global leader in access innovation. Its Unified Access portfolio of broadband communications access systems and software enables communications service providers worldwide to transform their networks and become the broadband provider of choice to their subscribers. “

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Calix from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. ValuEngine lowered Calix from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.25.

NYSE:CALX opened at $6.65 on Friday. Calix has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $345.20, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 0.64.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $137.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.34 million. Calix had a negative return on equity of 48.53% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. equities research analysts predict that Calix will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 2,888,305 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $17,185,000 after acquiring an additional 650,947 shares during the last quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 4,086,833 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,317,000 after acquiring an additional 335,674 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Calix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,499,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Calix by 841.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 188,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 168,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Calix by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 400,062 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 133,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software platforms, systems, and software for fiber- and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers (CSPs) to access networks. Its portfolio consists of E-Series access systems and nodes, B-Series access nodes, C-Series multiservice access system, and P-Series optical network terminals and residential gateways.

