Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 241,399 Shares of Callaway Golf (ELY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 520.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 287,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 241,399 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC owned about 0.30% of Callaway Golf worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Callaway Golf by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,070,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,135,000 after buying an additional 351,863 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,633,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,720,000 after buying an additional 240,520 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Callaway Golf by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,195,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,515,000 after buying an additional 573,445 shares during the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Callaway Golf by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,426,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,117,000 after purchasing an additional 483,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Callaway Golf by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,800,000 after purchasing an additional 148,068 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ELY opened at $16.18 on Tuesday. Callaway Golf has a 1-year low of $10.93 and a 1-year high of $16.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,548.17, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $192.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Callaway Golf will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Callaway Golf’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.55%.

ELY has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Compass Point upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.50 to $14.59 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Roth Capital set a $17.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

In other Callaway Golf news, insider Neil Howie sold 68,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total value of $1,084,666.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 133,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,096,095.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian P. Lynch sold 25,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $384,519.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,929.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,447 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,108. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Company Profile

Callaway Golf Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells golf clubs, golf balls, golf bags, and other golf-related accessories in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Golf Clubs; Golf Balls; and Gear, Accessories and Other.

