Calpine (CPN) Given Daily Media Impact Score of 0.21

Media headlines about Calpine (NYSE:CPN) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Calpine earned a coverage optimism score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the utilities provider an impact score of 47.1118106509168 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of CPN stock remained flat at $$15.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Calpine has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $15.25.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CPN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Calpine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Calpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Calpine in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.75.

Calpine Company Profile

Calpine Corporation is a power generation company. The Company is engaged in the ownership and operation of primarily natural gas-fired and geothermal power plants in North America. The Company’s segments include West (including geothermal), Texas and East (including Canada). In the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions, the Company has generating units capable of burning either natural gas or fuel oil.

