Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.26 Million Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 89,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,462 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Financials ETF worth $6,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 438.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH opened at $67.98 on Tuesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $58.24 and a 1 year high of $75.48.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.2477 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 16th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

