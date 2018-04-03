Blackstone Group LP (BX) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE:BX) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,611 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,622 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Group were worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 7,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 109,112 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 20,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Blackstone Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 47,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. 48.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Vetr downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase upgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.53 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.90.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 22,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $751,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 133,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,542,052.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman J Tomilson Hill sold 100,000 shares of Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total transaction of $3,458,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,410,304 shares in the company, valued at $48,768,312.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 672,000 shares of company stock worth $23,130,874. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Blackstone Group stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21,057.85, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.36. Blackstone Group LP has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Blackstone Group had a net margin of 20.66% and a return on equity of 22.27%. Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. research analysts expect that Blackstone Group LP will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. The Company’s alternative asset management businesses include investment vehicles focused on private equity, non-investment grade credit, secondary private equity funds of funds and multi-asset class strategies. It operates through four segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit.

