Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Has $6.77 Million Holdings in First Merchants Co. (FRME)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,061 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,879 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.33% of First Merchants worth $6,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc bought a new stake in First Merchants during the 3rd quarter valued at $472,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in First Merchants by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in First Merchants by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 286,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,292,000 after acquiring an additional 15,855 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Merchants by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 326,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,968,000 after acquiring an additional 31,617 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Merchants by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,935 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,569,000 after acquiring an additional 223,293 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of First Merchants in a report on Sunday, January 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of First Merchants in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.67.

First Merchants stock opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,064.39, a PE ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.91. First Merchants Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.03 and a fifty-two week high of $45.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $97.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.30 million. First Merchants had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 24.90%. sell-side analysts anticipate that First Merchants Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.88%.

In related news, insider Michael J. Stewart sold 2,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total value of $94,529.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,075.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans, as well as rents safe deposit facilities.

