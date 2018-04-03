Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Takes Position in FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (FLT)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,000. First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in shares of FleetCor Technologies by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 1,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of FleetCor Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $232.00) on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo set a $225.00 target price on FleetCor Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price on shares of FleetCor Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $194.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.43.

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $198.16 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18,186.29, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.46. FleetCor Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.52 and a 1 year high of $213.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $605.87 million. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 32.90%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. analysts anticipate that FleetCor Technologies, Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FleetCor Technologies Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc is a provider of workforce payment products. The Company offers fuel card payments product solutions, corporate payments products, toll products, lodging cards and gift cards. The Company operates through two segments: North America and International. Its products are sold to businesses, retailers, oil companies and marketers and government entities.

