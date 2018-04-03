Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.30

Media stories about Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have been trending positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Camden Property Trust earned a daily sentiment score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 45.4182052579745 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Get Camden Property Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE CPT traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.10. 473,397 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 637,402. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $7,805.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.36. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $78.19 and a 1-year high of $96.39.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $229.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Camden Property Trust will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 30th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.99%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CPT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 26th. UBS raised shares of Camden Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $78.69 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, March 19th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets set a $92.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.64.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,478 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $395,944.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,567 shares in the company, valued at $5,885,854.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 425 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.42, for a total transaction of $37,578.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,810,576.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/camden-property-trust-cpt-earning-positive-media-coverage-study-finds-updated.html.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 156 properties containing 53,391 apartment homes across the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Camden Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.