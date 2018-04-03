Cameron International (CAM) & Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) Critical Analysis

Cameron International (NYSE: CAM) and Baker Hughes A GE (NYSE:BHI) are both large-cap companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.3% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Baker Hughes A GE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cameron International and Baker Hughes A GE’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cameron International N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Baker Hughes A GE N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Baker Hughes A GE pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cameron International does not pay a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cameron International and Baker Hughes A GE, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cameron International 0 0 0 0 N/A Baker Hughes A GE 1 6 4 0 2.27

Baker Hughes A GE has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential downside of 8.69%. Given Baker Hughes A GE’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baker Hughes A GE is more favorable than Cameron International.

Profitability

This table compares Cameron International and Baker Hughes A GE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cameron International 7.17% 11.16% 5.17% Baker Hughes A GE -1.42% -0.29% -0.59%

Volatility and Risk

Cameron International has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baker Hughes A GE has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Baker Hughes A GE beats Cameron International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cameron International Company Profile

Cameron International Corporation (Cameron), incorporated on November 10, 1994, provides flow equipment products, systems and services to worldwide oil, gas and process industries. The Company operates through four business segments: Subsea, Surface, Drilling and Valves & Measurement (V&M). The Subsea segment delivers integrated solutions, products, systems and services to the subsea oil and gas market, including integrated subsea production systems. Cameron’s Surface segment designs and manufactures wellhead and Christmas tree systemsfor onshore and offshore topside applications – from conventional to high-pressure, high temperature systems, to specialized systems for dry completions and heavy oil. The Drilling segment is a global supplier of integrated drilling systems. The V&M segment’s businesses provide valves and measurement systems. Its businesses serve portions of the upstream, midstream and downstream markets.

Baker Hughes A GE Company Profile

Baker Hughes, a GE Company is an oil and gas company. The Company is a provider of integrated oilfield products, services and digital solutions. The Company’s products and services include upstream, midstream, downstream, industrial and digital. The Company’s upstream, which includes evaluation, drilling, completions and production. Midstream enables the power and compression efficiency for LNG and pipeline and storage. Downstream builds reliability and safety into process operations that includes refining and petrochemical and fertilizer solutions. The company’s industrial solutions offers power generation, to advanced control systems and sensing technology that power industrial facilities. Digital transformation integrates data on an open platform with security and scale. The digital transformation enables field services with real-time insights. The Company’s technology delivers capacities in smaller footprints.

