Paloma Partners Management Co Sells 14,608 Shares of Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 54.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $248,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,062,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,643,000 after purchasing an additional 95,834 shares during the last quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Martin Currie Ltd. now owns 115,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after purchasing an additional 29,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth $494,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Canadian National Railway from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (up from $88.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

CNI stock opened at $72.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $54,129.73, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.04. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $70.59 and a 1-year high of $85.73.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 42.25%. analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 8th were paid a $0.3665 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.72%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

