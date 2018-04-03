Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, “Canadian Natural Resources Limited is a senior independent oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company based in Calgary, Alberta. The Company’s operations are focused in Western Canada, the North Sea and Offshore West Africa. “

Get Canadian Natural Resource alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo cut Canadian Natural Resource from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. AltaCorp Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Monday, January 15th. UBS began coverage on Canadian Natural Resource in a report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resource from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE CNQ traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $30.68. 2,322,325 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,511,184. The stock has a market capitalization of $38,579.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.64. Canadian Natural Resource has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $37.63.

Canadian Natural Resource (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $368.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $368.22. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Canadian Natural Resource had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 14.29%. equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resource will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Canadian Natural Resource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 15th. Canadian Natural Resource’s dividend payout ratio is 125.30%.

Canadian Natural Resource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 61,300,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,511,155 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $785,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,849 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 13,936,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $499,633,000 after purchasing an additional 176,045 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,882,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $388,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,138 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resource by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,842,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Canadian Natural Resource by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,423,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $372,310,000 after buying an additional 4,080,120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/canadian-natural-resource-cnq-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-to-hold-updated-updated.html.

About Canadian Natural Resource

Canadian Natural Resources Limited is an independent crude oil and natural gas exploration, development and production company. The Company’s segments include Exploration and Production, Oil Sands Mining and Upgrading, and Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment includes exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Canadian Natural Resource (CNQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.