Canyon Capital Advisors LLC Has $189.57 Million Stake in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (ORIG)

Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New (NASDAQ:ORIG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,073,321 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 187,050 shares during the period. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New makes up approximately 2.6% of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC owned 7.83% of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New worth $189,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ORIG. Lasry Marc bought a new position in Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New during the third quarter valued at about $165,299,000. OZ Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,676,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,778,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $18,878,000. Finally, Governors Lane LP grew its stake in shares of Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 1,376,098 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,879,000 after purchasing an additional 430,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORIG opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORIG shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research note on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New in a research report on Friday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ocean Rig UDW Inc. New presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Ocean Rig UDW Inc is a Cyprus-based offshore drilling contractor that provides oilfield services for oil and gas exploration, development and production drilling, and specializes in the ultra-deepwater and harsh-environment segment of the drilling industry. The Company owns and operates approximately 13 offshore ultra deepwater drilling units, comprising of ultra deepwater semisubmersible drilling rigs and ultra deepwater drill-ships.

