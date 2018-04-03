Quintana Energy Services (QES) Now Covered by Analysts at Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) in a research note issued on Thursday, March 15th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on QES. Piper Jaffray initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Quintana Energy Services in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.60.

NYSE QES opened at $9.35 on Thursday. Quintana Energy Services has a 12 month low of $7.47 and a 12 month high of $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $322.14 and a PE ratio of -187.00.

In other Quintana Energy Services news, insider Archer Holdco Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rogers ` Herndon acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.39 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc is a provider of oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas throughout the United States. The Company’s business segments include Directional Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, Pressure Control Services, and Wireline Services. The Directional Drilling Services enable efficient drilling and guidance of the horizontal section of a wellbore are using its technologically-advanced fleet of downhole motors and 117 MWD kits.

