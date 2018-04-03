Capital Planning Advisors LLC Purchases 18,474 Shares of Bank of America Corp (BAC)

Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 24.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 34.9% in the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $6,398,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 661,494,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,047,853,000 after purchasing an additional 9,117,007 shares during the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.9% in the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 85,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Bank of America in the second quarter valued at about $2,400,000. Institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC stock opened at $29.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $307,208.28, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $22.07 and a fifty-two week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.61 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 18.03%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Vetr upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.16 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Bank of America from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo set a $35.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.93.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The original version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/capital-planning-advisors-llc-purchases-18474-shares-of-bank-of-america-corp-bac.html.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation is a bank holding company and a financial holding company. The Company is a financial institution, serving individual consumers and others with a range of banking, investing, asset management and other financial and risk management products and services. The Company, through its banking and various non-bank subsidiaries, throughout the United States and in international markets, provides a range of banking and non-bank financial services and products through four business segments: Consumer Banking, which comprises Deposits and Consumer Lending; Global Wealth & Investment Management, which consists of two primary businesses: Merrill Lynch Global Wealth Management and U.S.

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.