Capricoin Price Reaches $0.74 on Major Exchanges (CPC)

Capricoin (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Capricoin has a total market capitalization of $1.46 million and $198,944.00 worth of Capricoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Capricoin has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. One Capricoin coin can now be purchased for $0.74 or 0.00010039 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Livecoin and Bittrex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005362 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004508 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00045900 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0665 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded 111.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000112 BTC.

CoinonatX (XCXT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Capricoin Profile

Capricoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 6th, 2015. Capricoin’s total supply is 200,995,023 coins and its circulating supply is 1,990,045 coins. Capricoin’s official Twitter account is @CapricoinSocial. The official website for Capricoin is capricoin.org.

Capricoin Coin Trading

Capricoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Bittrex and YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy Capricoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Capricoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Capricoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

