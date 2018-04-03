CapStar Financial (CSTR) Earns Media Sentiment Score of 0.23

Media coverage about CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CapStar Financial earned a news sentiment score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the bank an impact score of 44.5171615299887 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several analysts have issued reports on CSTR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Stephens downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sandler O’Neill set a $20.00 target price on shares of CapStar Financial and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CapStar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,245. CapStar Financial has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $217.69, a PE ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 0.57.

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. CapStar Financial had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $13.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

CapStar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as a bank holding company of CapStar Bank. Its products and services include: commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; private banking and wealth management services; and correspondent banking services.

