Capstone Turbine (CPST) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CPST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstone Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Capstone Turbine in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $2.00 price target on Capstone Turbine and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $1.75.

Get Capstone Turbine alerts:

Shares of CPST opened at $1.18 on Monday. Capstone Turbine has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.35.

Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70 million. Capstone Turbine had a negative return on equity of 66.93% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.28) EPS. equities analysts predict that Capstone Turbine will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $758,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 63.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,509 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capstone Turbine by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 323,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 111,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capstone Turbine in the fourth quarter worth $744,000. 11.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/capstone-turbine-cpst-upgraded-by-valuengine-to-hold.html.

Capstone Turbine Company Profile

Capstone Turbine Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, and services microturbine technology solutions for use in stationary distributed power generation applications worldwide. It offers microturbine units, components, and various accessories for applications, including cogeneration comprising combined heat and power (CHP) and integrated CHP, as well as combined cooling, heat, and power; and renewable energy, natural resources, and critical power supply.

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.