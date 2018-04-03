Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,274 South State Co. (SSB)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,274 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,741,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,922,000 after purchasing an additional 536,109 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in South State by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,561,000 after purchasing an additional 58,525 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in South State by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 937,908 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in South State by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 685,449 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,737,000 after purchasing an additional 57,930 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its holdings in South State by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 680,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,311,000 after purchasing an additional 171,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South State stock opened at $84.50 on Tuesday. South State Co. has a 12 month low of $78.60 and a 12 month high of $94.50. The company has a market cap of $3,137.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $151.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 million. South State had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 15.22%. The business’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that South State Co. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. BidaskClub cut South State from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of South State in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.20.

In other news, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.80, for a total value of $78,321.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 8,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total value of $791,207.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,842,501.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,252 shares of company stock valued at $2,887,856 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

South State Company Profile

South State Corporation (NASDAQ: SSB) is the largest bank holding company headquartered in South Carolina. Founded in 1933, the company’s primary subsidiary, South State Bank, has been serving the financial needs of its local communities in 19 South Carolina counties, 12 Georgia counties and 4 North Carolina counties for over 80 years.

