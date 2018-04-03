Captrust Financial Advisors Takes $126,000 Position in National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)

Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas Co. (NYSE:NFG) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,275 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFG. MHI Funds LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $113,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,033 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Sidoti raised National Fuel Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TheStreet raised National Fuel Gas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.60.

NYSE NFG opened at $50.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. National Fuel Gas Co. has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $61.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,414.50, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.87.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.21. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $419.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company is a holding company. The Company is an energy company engaged principally in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The Company operates in five business segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, Utility, and Energy Marketing.

