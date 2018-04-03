CapWealth Advisors LLC Has $16.05 Million Stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB)

CapWealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 526,446 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Williams Companies makes up approximately 2.9% of CapWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. CapWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Williams Companies worth $16,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $105,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $117,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $172,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 44.4% in the third quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 6,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on WMB. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Bank of America cut their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.69.

Shares of WMB opened at $24.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $33.67. The company has a market capitalization of $20,567.36, a PE ratio of 38.94 and a beta of 1.39.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 3.38% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 215.87%.

In other Williams Companies news, VP Ted T. Timmermans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $56,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,484.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathleen B. Cooper sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $113,240.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,114.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,995. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It owns and operates natural gas pipeline system extending from Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and the Gulf of Mexico through Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, Virginia, Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey to the New York City metropolitan area.

