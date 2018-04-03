Carbo Ceramics (CRR) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.09

News coverage about Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Carbo Ceramics earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the oil and gas company an impact score of 45.271042328102 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

CRR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carbo Ceramics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Cowen set a $8.00 price target on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Carbo Ceramics and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.25.

Get Carbo Ceramics alerts:

Shares of CRR traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,070. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $196.74, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.67. Carbo Ceramics has a 12-month low of $5.83 and a 12-month high of $12.73.

Carbo Ceramics (NYSE:CRR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $60.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.87 million. Carbo Ceramics had a negative return on equity of 20.27% and a negative net margin of 67.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. analysts predict that Carbo Ceramics will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/carbo-ceramics-crr-receives-daily-news-sentiment-score-of-0-09.html.

Carbo Ceramics Company Profile

CARBO Ceramics Inc, a technology company, provides products and services to the oil and gas, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Oilfield Technologies and Services, and Environmental Products and Services. The Oilfield Technologies and Services segment manufactures and sells ceramic proppants for use in the hydraulic fracturing of natural gas and oil wells to pressure pumping companies; produces ceramic pellets for use in various industrial technology applications, such as casting and milling; and provides technology to design, build, and optimize the Frac.

Receive News & Ratings for Carbo Ceramics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbo Ceramics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.