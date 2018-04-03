Somewhat Positive Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Caretrust REIT (CTRE) Share Price

News stories about Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Caretrust REIT earned a news sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.3720634906708 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $13.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,020.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.69. Caretrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Caretrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $36.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.73 million. Caretrust REIT had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 4.37%. sell-side analysts forecast that Caretrust REIT will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This is an increase from Caretrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.23%. Caretrust REIT’s payout ratio is 70.69%.

CTRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Caretrust REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Caretrust REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. KeyCorp set a $16.00 price target on Caretrust REIT and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Caretrust REIT in a research report on Monday, March 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caretrust REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Caretrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company is engaged in the ownership, acquisition and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It makes investments in healthcare-related real estate assets. As of December 31, 2016, its real estate portfolio included 154 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), SNF Campuses, assisted living facilities and independent living facilities.

