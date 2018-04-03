CargoX Hits Market Capitalization of $5.00 Million (CRYPTO:CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. CargoX has a total market capitalization of $5.00 million and approximately $17,499.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX token can now be purchased for about $0.0388 or 0.00000523 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CargoX Profile

CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,071,409 tokens. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio. The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio. CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio. CargoX’s official website is cargox.io.

CargoX Token Trading

CargoX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta. It is not possible to purchase CargoX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CargoX must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

