Carlisle Companies (CSL) Receives Daily Media Sentiment Rating of 0.15

News coverage about Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, according to Accern. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Carlisle Companies earned a media sentiment score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the conglomerate an impact score of 46.5888446883794 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carlisle Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.63.

NYSE:CSL traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 450,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,762. The company has a market capitalization of $6,451.40, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a 12 month low of $92.09 and a 12 month high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 13.53%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase 5,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

