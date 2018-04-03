Carlisle Companies (CSL) Shares Bought by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Carlisle Companies worth $10,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 734,480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,474,000 after acquiring an additional 17,436 shares during the last quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 15,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,628,000. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 116,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,245,000. 88.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CSL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. B. Riley set a $125.00 target price on Carlisle Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Carlisle Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.63.

Shares of CSL opened at $101.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6,451.40, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.85. Carlisle Companies has a 52-week low of $92.09 and a 52-week high of $119.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 8.94%. Carlisle Companies’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase 5,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment provides insulation materials; thermoplastic polyolefin, ehtylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

