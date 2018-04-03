Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.10 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,770 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned approximately 0.99% of Carriage Services worth $4,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CSV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $803,000. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter worth about $900,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 44,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OxFORD Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Carriage Services by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. OxFORD Asset Management LLP now owns 52,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 31,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

CSV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carriage Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

CSV opened at $27.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.15 and a 1-year high of $28.96. The company has a market capitalization of $447.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.65.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). Carriage Services had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $65.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Raymond Schenck purchased 1,000 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.79 per share, with a total value of $27,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,061 shares in the company, valued at $168,435.19. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry K. Fingerhut purchased 2,500 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.50 per share, for a total transaction of $68,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $4.10 Million Stake in Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/carriage-services-inc-csv-position-lowered-by-allianz-asset-management-gmbh-updated-updated.html.

Carriage Services Profile

Carriage Services, Inc is a provider of death care services and merchandise in the United States. The Company operates in two business segments: Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Homes segment provides funeral services (traditional burial and cremation) and sells related merchandise, such as caskets and urns.

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.