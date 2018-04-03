Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Decreases Holdings in General Electric (GE)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. cut its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 45.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 203,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 171,751 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $3,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GE. Ffcm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alexander Dimitrief acquired 2,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.16 per share, with a total value of $43,454.24. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 81,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. JPMorgan Chase reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup set a $23.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Vetr raised General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.05 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Morningstar set a $23.50 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.27.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $117,041.13, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.02. General Electric has a 12 month low of $12.73 and a 12 month high of $30.54.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

General Electric Company operates as a digital industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Oil & Gas, Aviation, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, engines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services and digital solutions.

