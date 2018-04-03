CarTaxi Token (CRYPTO:CTX) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,348.00

CarTaxi Token (CURRENCY:CTX) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One CarTaxi Token token can currently be purchased for $0.0099 or 0.00000135 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CarTaxi Token has traded down 15% against the dollar. CarTaxi Token has a market capitalization of $394,303.00 and approximately $19,348.00 worth of CarTaxi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CarTaxi Token alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003147 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00708770 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.91 or 0.00176074 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038447 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00032209 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

CarTaxi Token Profile

CarTaxi Token was first traded on September 24th, 2017. CarTaxi Token’s total supply is 59,928,144 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,928,144 tokens. CarTaxi Token’s official website is cartaxi.io. The Reddit community for CarTaxi Token is /r/cartaxiico and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CarTaxi Token’s official Twitter account is @CarTaxi_24.

CarTaxi Token Token Trading

CarTaxi Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is not currently possible to buy CarTaxi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CarTaxi Token must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CarTaxi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for CarTaxi Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarTaxi Token and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.