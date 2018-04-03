carVertical Price Down 5.5% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:CV)

carVertical (CURRENCY:CV) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. Over the last seven days, carVertical has traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. carVertical has a total market cap of $14.03 million and approximately $80,711.00 worth of carVertical was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One carVertical token can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007350 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003141 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00708879 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00014636 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013552 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000462 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00181955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00038161 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00029325 BTC.

carVertical Profile

carVertical’s total supply is 9,931,143,978 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,428,584,872 tokens. carVertical’s official Twitter account is @verticalcar and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for carVertical is /r/carvertical and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. carVertical’s official website is www.carvertical.com.

Buying and Selling carVertical

carVertical can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta. It is not presently possible to purchase carVertical directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire carVertical must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase carVertical using one of the exchanges listed above.

