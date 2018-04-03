Cascadero Copper Co. (CCD) Director Purchases C$12,180.00 in Stock

Cascadero Copper Co. (CVE:CCD) Director Tom Mccabe purchased 101,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.12 per share, with a total value of C$12,180.00.

CVE CCD opened at C$0.11 on Tuesday. Cascadero Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.16.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cascadero-copper-co-ccd-director-purchases-c12180-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Cascadero Copper Company Profile

Cascadero Copper Corporation (CCD) is a Canada-based exploration-stage company. The Company is engaged in the business of acquiring, exploring and developing mineral properties located primarily in Canada and Argentina. In Argentina, the Company, through its interest in SESA Holdings LLC (SHL), is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties.

Receive News & Ratings for Cascadero Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cascadero Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.