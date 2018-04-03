PVH (NYSE:PVH) Position Raised by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC boosted its stake in PVH (NYSE:PVH) by 46.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,850 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,040 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC owned 0.05% of PVH worth $5,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in PVH in the third quarter worth about $30,247,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $311,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA increased its stake in shares of PVH by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 13,820 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of PVH in the third quarter worth about $18,909,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 60,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,281,000 after purchasing an additional 31,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PVH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray lifted their target price on shares of PVH to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo lifted their target price on shares of PVH from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Instinet assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on shares of PVH in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

PVH stock opened at $150.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PVH has a one year low of $96.85 and a one year high of $157.96. The company has a market capitalization of $11,649.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.74.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 28th. The textile maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.11. PVH had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that PVH will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a $0.038 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.89%.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.34, for a total value of $131,279.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven B. Shiffman sold 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $445,656.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,291 shares of company stock valued at $900,086. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PVH Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail segments. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, golf apparel, fragrances, cosmetics, eyewear, socks, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

