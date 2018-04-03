Castleark Management LLC Has $6.47 Million Holdings in E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC)

Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Castleark Management LLC’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $6,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $54.33 on Tuesday. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $58.49. The firm has a market cap of $14,691.75, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). E*TRADE Financial had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETFC shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Monday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of E*TRADE Financial in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Sclafani sold 2,000 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $105,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,304 shares in the company, valued at $1,915,036. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brent Simonich sold 7,680 shares of E*TRADE Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $407,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,390,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 232,579 shares of company stock valued at $12,040,724. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

E*TRADE Financial Company Profile

E*Trade Financial Corporation is a financial services company. The Company provides online brokerage and related products and services primarily to individual retail investors under the brand E*TRADE Financial. The Company also provides investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits, to retail investors.

