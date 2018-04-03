Catalent (CTLT) Receives $46.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.20.

CTLT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. First Analysis initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Catalent from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Stephens cut shares of Catalent from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th.

NYSE:CTLT opened at $39.26 on Friday. Catalent has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $47.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $5,474.07, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.53.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Catalent had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $606.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Catalent will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP William Downie sold 9,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.80, for a total transaction of $379,627.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 46,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,014.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $100,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Catalent by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Catalent during the third quarter valued at $257,000. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Company Profile

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Softgel Technologies, Drug Delivery Solutions, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment offers formulation, development, and manufacturing services for softgels, which are used in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, and unit-dose cosmetics.

