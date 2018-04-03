Catawba Capital Management VA Cuts Position in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Catawba Capital Management VA lessened its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,734 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,600 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $623,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 190.9% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,705 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the second quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nomura upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.24.

In other news, SVP Anthony T. Skiadas sold 6,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.80, for a total value of $346,956.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,738.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VZ opened at $47.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Verizon Communications has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $54.77. The firm has a market cap of $197,399.23, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.64.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $33.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.10%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; multimedia, business-focused, and location-based services, as well as international travel services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services.

