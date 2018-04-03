Catcoin (CAT) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6,917.00

Catcoin (CURRENCY:CAT) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 3rd. In the last seven days, Catcoin has traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar. Catcoin has a market cap of $138,031.00 and $6,917.00 worth of Catcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Catcoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0217 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jiyo (JIYO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00001006 BTC.

YashCoin (YASH) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MagicCoin (MAGE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001581 BTC.

GlassCoin (GLS) traded up 43% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001414 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00005521 BTC.

Grimcoin (GRIM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Money ($$$) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Allion (ALL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Metal Music Coin (MTLMC3) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Catcoin Coin Profile

Catcoin is a coin. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2013. Catcoin’s total supply is 6,347,050 coins. Catcoin’s official Twitter account is @catcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. Catcoin’s official website is www.catcoins.org.

Catcoin Coin Trading

Catcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not currently possible to purchase Catcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Catcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

