CBRE Group (CBRE) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CBRE Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. They set an in-line rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities cut CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.72.

NYSE:CBRE opened at $46.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $32.30 and a 52 week high of $48.39. The firm has a market cap of $16,031.58, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.68.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that CBRE Group will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%.

In other news, Director Laura D. Tyson sold 1,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $89,566.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,374.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brandon Boze sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $228,900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,228,290 shares of company stock worth $239,282,352. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; Global Investment Management; and Development Services segments. The company offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; integrated property sales, and mortgage and structured financing services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

