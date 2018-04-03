(NYSE:CBG) Stake Boosted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in (NYSE:CBG) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 549,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,744 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of worth $23,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in in the third quarter worth approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of by 818.6% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation increased its position in shares of by 5,136.8% during the third quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares in the last quarter.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/cbre-group-inc-cbg-holdings-lifted-by-california-state-teachers-retirement-system-updated-updated.html.