CCUR Holdings, Inc. (CCUR) Major Shareholder Purchases $34,675.00 in Stock

CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) major shareholder Julian D. Singer bought 7,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $34,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:CCUR traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $4.70. The stock had a trading volume of 13,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,880. CCUR Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.62 and a 12-month high of $7.10.

CCUR announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase 1,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CCUR stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CCUR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCUR) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 42,604 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.86% of CCUR worth $490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 29.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CCUR Company Profile

CCUR Holdings, Inc, formerly Concurrent Computer Corporation, is in the process of evaluating opportunities intended to maximize the value of its remaining assets. This will include the evaluation of opportunities to invest in or acquire one or more operating businesses.

