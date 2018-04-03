CDI (CDI) Given Daily News Impact Rating of 0.30

News stories about CDI (NYSE:CDI) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. CDI earned a news impact score of 0.30 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the construction company an impact score of 45.5682435556168 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of CDI stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.20. 608,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,650. CDI has a twelve month low of $4.84 and a twelve month high of $9.65.

CDI Company Profile

CDI Corp. provides engineering, information technology and staffing solutions. The Company operates in three segments: Global Engineering and Technology Solutions (GETS), Professional Staffing Services (PSS) and Management Recruiters International (MRI). It provides staffing services through its MRINetwork of franchisees.

