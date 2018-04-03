Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) Stock Price

Press coverage about Celadon Group (NYSE:CGI) has trended somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celadon Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.23 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the transportation company an impact score of 46.8118749094259 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

CGI stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.45. 286,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,719. The firm has a market cap of $104.71, a PE ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 1.83. Celadon Group has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $8.52.

About Celadon Group

Celadon Group, Inc (Celadon) is a truckload freight transportation provider. The Company’s segments are asset-based, asset-light, and equipment leasing and services. Its services involve point-to-point shipping for its customers within the United States, between the United States and Mexico, and between the United States and Canada.

