Celgene Co. (CELG) Shares Sold by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Celgene were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.6% during the second quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 1.0% during the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 0.9% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 5,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 5.8% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celgene by 4.5% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CELG opened at $87.07 on Tuesday. Celgene Co. has a 52-week low of $84.95 and a 52-week high of $147.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $67,101.59, a PE ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.09. Celgene had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 67.50%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celgene declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CELG shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Vetr cut shares of Celgene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.72 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Oppenheimer set a $166.00 target price on shares of Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Leerink Swann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Celgene in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Celgene from $149.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.68.

In other news, Director Ernest Mario sold 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $1,263,331.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Alles purchased 3,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.90 per share, for a total transaction of $299,594.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 178,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,441,277.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,120 shares of company stock worth $3,879,509. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Celgene Profile

Celgene Corporation is an integrated global biopharmaceutical company. The Company, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases through solutions in protein homeostasis, immuno-oncology, epigenetics, immunology and neuro-inflammation.

