Somewhat Negative News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Celsius (CELH) Share Price

Media coverage about Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) has trended somewhat negative recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Celsius earned a media sentiment score of -0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.4529786796037 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.97, a price-to-earnings ratio of -448.00 and a beta of -0.29. Celsius has a 1-year low of $3.32 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a report on Thursday, March 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $8.00 price objective on Celsius and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development, marketing, sale and distribution of functional calorie-burning fitness beverages under the Celsius brand name. The Company’s product range includes Sparkling Grape Rush, Sparkling Watermelon, Sparkling Orange, Sparkling Wild Berry, Sparkling Cola, Raspberry Acai Green Tea, Peach Mango Green Tea, Flo Fusion Orange and Flo Fusion Berry.

