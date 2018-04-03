Cenovus Energy (CVE) Stock Price Up 0%

Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE)’s share price rose 0% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.86 and last traded at $8.84. Approximately 6,131,953 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 42% from the average daily volume of 4,312,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.84.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 17th. AltaCorp Capital raised Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

The stock has a market capitalization of $10,493.87, a price-to-earnings ratio of -442.00, a PEG ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ConocoPhillips purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,899,040,000. Nexus Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Nexus Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,210,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,098,000 after acquiring an additional 687,840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,990,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,921,000 after acquiring an additional 343,344 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $1,627,000. Finally, Timber Hill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Timber Hill LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 19,242 shares in the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

