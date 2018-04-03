Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE)

Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) by 327.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,640 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293,120 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Cenovus Energy were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. now owns 36,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 8,135 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 34,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 11,296 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cenovus Energy stock opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. Cenovus Energy Inc has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $11.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $10,493.87, a P/E ratio of -419.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.71.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) (TSE:CVE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.45). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Cenovus Energy Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.0398 per share. This is a positive change from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS assumed coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cenovus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 12th. ValuEngine lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital upgraded Cenovus Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.42.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canada-based integrated oil company. It operates in the business of developing, producing and marketing crude oil, Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs) and natural gas in Canada. The Company also conducts marketing activities and owns refining interests in the United States (U.S.). Its segments include: Oil Sands, which includes the development and production of bitumen and natural gas in northeast Alberta; Conventional, which includes the development and production of conventional crude oil, NGLs and natural gas in Alberta and Saskatchewan, including the heavy oil assets at Pelican Lake, the carbon dioxide (CO2) enhanced oil recovery (EOR) project at Weyburn and emerging tight oil opportunities; Refining and Marketing, which includes transporting and selling crude oil and natural gas and joint ownership of refineries in the U.S., as well as Corporate and Eliminations.

